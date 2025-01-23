How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Maryland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Maryland Terrapins (14-5) will aim to snap a four-game road losing streak as they take on the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5) at the State Farm Center on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Tip-off is set for 9:00 pmET on Fox Sports 1.

The Terrapins enter this game fresh off a narrow 69-66 victory over Nebraska. Maryland has shown glimpses of promise, winning three of their last four matchups, including an impressive ranked victory over No. 22 UCLA. However, their Achilles heel has been their road performances, dropping all four of their conference losses away from home. Those defeats came at Northwestern, No. 8 Purdue, Washington, and No. 9 Oregon.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

In Illinois' recent loss to Michigan State, Will Riley came off the bench to score 19 points. The 6'8 freshman guard has been in and out of the starting lineup but delivered a breakout performance after scoring seven or fewer points in his previous five games. Kasparas Jakucionis, another standout freshman, has been the Illini's most versatile player. The 6ft 6in guard is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 32 made three-pointers this season.

Illinois boasts multiple scoring threats. Sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic is a force in the paint, contributing 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell adds 11.9 points per game as a dynamic 6ft 2in junior guard.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

As for the Fighting Illini, they're looking to rebound after a tough 80-78 loss to Michigan State. Prior to that, Illinois had put together a strong five-game winning streak in conference play. However, they've now dropped two of their last three against formidable opponents. The Illini will aim to regroup and protect their ranking with a victory on their home floor.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie led Maryland in their win over Nebraska, scoring 22 points. The 6'1 junior guard is a sharpshooter, connecting on 46 three-pointers this season at an efficient 43.0% clip. Gillespie is averaging 14.4 points per game while also dishing out a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. He has been a consistent force, scoring at least 14 points in each of his last five games.

The team's leading scorer is 6ft 10in freshman Derik Queen, who averages 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Queen thrives near the rim, shooting a solid 54.8% from the field, and had a standout 27-point performance in a win over Minnesota. Senior forward Julian Reese is another key inside presence, leading the team with 8.7 rebounds per game while adding 12.9 points. Reese operates almost exclusively in the paint, with just one three-point attempt this season.