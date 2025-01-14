How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Indiana NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A high-stakes Big Ten clash is set for Bloomington on Tuesday night as the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4) square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (13-4) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Fighting Illini have maintained a level of consistency this season, steering clear of back-to-back losses. However, they’ve faced a couple of tough defeats along the way. Illinois began their campaign with a strong 6-1 record, their only loss in that stretch coming against Alabama. They claimed victories over Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, Oakland, MD Eastern Shore, Little Rock, and Arkansas. A rough patch followed, as they went 1-2, beating Wisconsin while falling to Northwestern and Tennessee. The Illini bounced back with a solid five-game win streak, topping Missouri, Chicago State, Oregon, Washington, and Penn State. However, they were dealt a surprising upset at home by USC last weekend, dropping to 12-4 overall.

As for Indiana, the Hoosiers have also had a solid season but have experienced their share of disappointing losses. They kicked off with an 8-2 record in their first 10 games, stumbling against Louisville and Gonzaga but picking up wins against teams like SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois, South Carolina, UNC Greensboro, Providence, Sam Houston, Miami OH, and Minnesota. After a loss to Nebraska, Indiana bounced back to defeat Chattanooga, Winthrop, Rutgers, Penn State, and USC. Unfortunately, a recent loss to Iowa brought their season record to 13-4 through 17 games.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Indiana Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Bloomington Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Bloomington Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Indiana Hoosiers on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Indiana Hoosiers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

In Illinois’ most recent game, Ben Humrichous led the charge with 15 points and five rebounds, despite the loss. Tre White chipped in 11 points, four boards, and two assists, while Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn added 11 points and two rebounds off the bench in 31 minutes. Kylan Boswell had an all-around performance with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

On Indiana’s side, their top scorer, Myles Rice, tallied 12 points along with five assists, a rebound, and a steal. Oumar Ballo was the only other player to hit double figures, securing a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes. Off the bench, Bryson Tucker and Kanaan Carlyle contributed nine points each.