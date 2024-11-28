How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) aim to extend their four-game winning streak as they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

Under first-year head coach John Calipari, Arkansas has gotten off to a solid 5-1 start. Their most recent outing was a dominant 109-35 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, marking their fourth consecutive win. The 74-point blowout ranks as the third-largest margin of victory in program history and the first time since 2005 that Arkansas held an opponent to 35 points or fewer. The Razorbacks have also been successful in recent matchups with Big Ten teams, winning four of their last five games against the conference.

On the other side, Illinois improved to 5-1 following a commanding 92-34 win over Little Rock. The Fighting Illini have bounced back with two straight wins after a high-scoring 100-87 loss to Alabama. Illinois is coming off one of its best campaigns in nearly 20 years, having reached the Elite Eight last season for the first time since 2005.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Illini and the Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Center Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Arkansas Razorbacks live on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Arkansas Razorbacks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

First-year standout Will Riley has been a key player for Illinois, leading the team with an average of 17.2 points per game. The 6'8" former five-star recruit combines exceptional athleticism with efficient shooting, hitting 50.7% of his attempts from the field. His versatile skill set and ability to protect the ball make him a challenging matchup for Arkansas' defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

The Razorbacks are no strangers to facing top talent. They recently squared off against VJ Edgecombe, a five-star recruit from Baylor's 2024 class. Although Edgecombe struggled with his shooting, he made his presence felt with 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, helping the Bears secure the win.