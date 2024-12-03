How to watch today's Iceland vs Germany 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Iceland vs Germany 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game

Germany and Iceland will be looking to stay in contention for the next round with a win on Tuesday as they complete their 2024 European Women's Handball Championship group stage campaign unbeaten. The Germans sit second in Group F with two points and a goal difference of +6, while the Iceland women are third with a win and a GD of +1.

Iceland achieved a historic milestone, igniting celebrations among their passionate supporters in the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck. Arnar Pétursson's squad secured their first-ever victory in the Women's EHF EURO final tournaments, prevailing 27-24 against Ukraine in what was their eighth match across three editions.

A stellar first-half performance set the stage for Iceland’s triumph, as they built a commanding lead. However, their opponents mounted a spirited comeback after halftime, trimming a seven-goal deficit to just four by the final whistle. With this hard-fought victory, Iceland have kept their hopes alive for a spot in the main round.

Iceland now have an opportunity to secure a spot in the main round, provided they overcome Germany on Tuesday. Both teams are level on two points, making this clash a winner-takes-all showdown for the coveted ticket to Vienna. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have already guaranteed their progression to the main round, leaving Ukraine officially out of contention.

Iceland vs Germany 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game: Date and tip-off time

The Iceland and Germany in a highly anticipated 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT, at Olympiahalle in Innsbruck, Austria.

Date Tuesday, December 3 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue Olympiahalle Location Innsbruck, Austria

How to watch Iceland vs Germany 2024 EHF European Women's Handball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Iceland and Germany live on:

National TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Catch all the action from the Women's Euro Handball 2024 on beIN Sports, with matches aired on beINSports Extra. For viewers in the United States, Fubo is your go-to platform to access beIN Sports.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Iceland team news & key performers

With Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir delivering a stellar performance in goal, stopping six of Ukraine's first nine attempts, Iceland quickly seized control and dominated the game. Perla Albertsdottir, named Player of the Match by Grundfos, and Andrea Jacobsen were unstoppable in attack, playing pivotal roles in securing the convincing victory.

Germany team news & key performers

Germany faced significant setbacks with injuries to three key back-court players. Nieke Kühne returned home due to a knee injury, Viola Leuchter was sidelined by illness, and Annika Lott suffered an injury during the final training session. As a result, Dana Bleckmann received a late call-up, earning her first-ever international cap.

Despite these challenges, Germany got off to a flying start in what was a milestone 100th international appearance for Alina Grijseels, whose father is Dutch and mother is German. Grijseels celebrated her special game by netting five goals. However, once Yara ten Holte found her rhythm, Germany's momentum ground to a halt. After storming to a 10-4 lead, they managed only four goals over a 17-minute stretch, losing their earlier dominance.