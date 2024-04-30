How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Round One Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders.

The Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) hope to wrap up their series at home against the New York Islanders (1-3) on Tuesday evening at PNC Arena in the fifth game of their best-of-seven NHL playoff Round 1 series. It's a replay of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs last spring.

As the venue shifts back to the Tar Heel State, the Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak and avoided a sweep in their first-round playoff series when they defeated the Hurricanes 3-2 in double overtime in Game 4 in New York.

Carolina skated off with a 3-1 victory to hold home-ice advantage before putting together an epic rally to take Game 2 by a 5-3 score. They put the Islanders on the brink of elimination as they earned a 3-0 victory in Game 3 on Thursday night, but fell short in Game 4 to extend the series to a fifth game.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Date & Puck-Drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders in the highly anticipated NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 a.m. PT at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 a.m. PT Arena PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Hurricanes vs. Islanders NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TBS.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Team News & Key Leaders

Carolina Hurricanes

RW Jasper Fast is still out for the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Brett Pesce is not expected to return before the end of the series because of a lower-body injury suffered in Game 2.

Sebastian Aho has performed admirably for the Hurricanes, just as he did during the regular season. He led the team in goals (36), assists (56), and total points (89) in the regular season.

Furthermore, the Hurricanes' trade deadline moves are paying dividends in the playoffs. Jake Guentzel has a goal and three assists this postseason, with two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov has a goal and has assists so far in his four games.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been excellent in the playoffs so far. He has 2.08 goals against average and a .920 save percentage so far in the playoffs. He made 32 saves for the Hurricanes, who held a 44-35 advantage in shots on goal.

He's the likely starter between the pipes here.

New York Islanders

LW Matt Martin is out for the Islanders with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders' resurgence must begin with players like Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson stepping up. Barzal led the team in points in the regular season with 80 (27 goals, 43 assists). In the playoffs, he has just one assist and two goals but has not recorded a point on the power play. Brock Nelson led the team with 34 goals in the regular season while having 35 assists. In the playoffs, he has just one goal and one assist and is without a power play point.

Regardless of how the forwards perform, the Islanders need reliable goaltending. In Game 3 of the series, they went with Ilya Sorokin, who allowed three goals on 14 shots in 27:14 before being subbed.

Semyon Varlamov stepped back in and stopped all eight shots. Varlamov was excellent in Game 4, stopping a stunning 42 of 44 shots.

If he maintains a .955 SAV percentage again then the Islanders have a great chance of extending this series.

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams split the four games they played in the regular season, with Carolina failing to win either game played at home.