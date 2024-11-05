How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers will happen on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Hurricanes are coming after Dmitry Orlov scored two goals in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals.

The Hurricanes are 8-2 overall and have an ideal 3-0-0 record against teams in the Metropolitan Division. Their goal difference is +16, as they've scored 39 goals against 23 for their opponents.

Conversely, the Flyers have had a tough time in their division, going 0-2-0 and having a 4-7-1 record overall. They haven't been able to make the most of games with a lot of goals, going 1-4-1 when scoring three or more.

This is the first time these two teams will face each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes are scheduled to meet the Philadelphia Flyers in an epic NHL battle on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, FDSNSO, NBCSP

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has had a great start to the season, going 5-1-0. The number of goals against him is 2.51, and the number of saves he has is .893. However, he has not yet recorded a shutout (SO).

Martin Necas has 18 points, which includes six goals and twelve assists.

Jack Roslovic additionally made a name for himself, scoring six goals but not setting up any assists while having 13:35 of ice time each game (TOI/G).

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out Frederik Andersen Lower body injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers team news

This season, Ivan Fedotov has a record of 0-3-0, a high goals-against average of 5.35, a low save percentage of .821, and no shutouts (SO).

Travis Konecny has 10 points, which includes five goals and five assists.

Matvei Michkov has proven his potential, averaging 18:10 minutes of ice time for each game (TOI/G) and producing four goals and five assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Ersson Undisclosed Day-to-Day Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Hurricanes have beaten the Flyers four times. Three of the Hurricanes' wins were by a single goal, which shows that they fought hard. The last game between these teams was on the 22nd of March 2024, and Carolina beat the Flyers 3-2. The Hurricanes have been competing well and offensively, and the Flyers have been having a hard time lately and in their own division, so Carolina will probably keep their lead. But the Flyers have proven they can compete with the Hurricanes, like when they beat them 3-1 in November 2023. This means they could still be a threat when they score when they have the chance.

Date Results Mar 22, 2024 Hurricanes 3-2 Flyers Nov 29, 2023 Hurricanes 4-1 Flyers Nov 16, 2023 Flyers 3-1 Hurricanes Oct 31, 2023 Hurricanes 3-2 Flyers Mar 19, 2023 Hurricanes 5-4 Flyers

