How to watch and live stream the MSG Network without cable

Find the best live TV streaming packages for the MSG network without the need for cable, including Fubo and DirecTV

The MSG Network is available on the Choice package and above.

The MSG Network is available on the Choice package and above.

The MSG Network is available on the Choice package and above.

Madison Square Garden is the home of many of New York's premier sports teams, as well as being one of the most iconic boxing venues on the planet. So, it's fair to say a television network that is named after MSG was only ever going to be a hit with New Yorkers.

Serving the Mid-Atlantic US, the MSG Network is a regional sports network that provides a wealth of live broadcasts across the top indoor sports, as well as plenty more too.

But how can you live stream the MSG Network without subscribing to a cable package? Well, there are options...

What channels does the MSG Network offer?

The MSG Network has a couple of channels it operates, with various sports and live broadcasts available across the network.

MSG and MSG Sportsnet are the main channels, although you will also find MSG2 and MSGSportsnet 2.

The full list of channels operated by the MSG Network are:

MSG

MSG2

MSG Sportsnet

MSG Sportsnet 2

MSG Western New York

What sports does the MSG Network offer?

The MSG Network is one of the best regional sports networks out there, certainly within the Mid-Atlantic region.

Many of New York's big teams are live on the channel, including the New York Knicks and multiple NHL outfits from the region.

Basketball

The MSG Network provide coverage of a large number of New York Knicks games across the season as well as a host of programming around those, from pre and post game analysis to weekly magazine shows and classic games.

The network also provides coverage of the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Ice Hockey

MSG owns the broadcast rights to a number of NHL teams, including the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres. You can also watch AHL fixtures involving Bridgeport Islanders and Rochester Americans.

Soccer

The MSG Network currently has the rights to New York Cosmos' NASL fixtures.

Football

While you won't find live coverage of Giants games, there's plenty of programming around games, with preview shows, pre and post match analysis and live coverage of the Coach's Press Conference ahead of each fixture.

College & high school sports

The MSG Network airs local athletic events from a number of high schools and colleges, with both Hofstra University and Fordham University sports available live.

The best packages to watch MSG Network channels in 2024

Currently, there are two main live streaming options available to you if you want to watch the MSG Network without cable. These are Fubo and DirecTV.

Many other popular streaming services such as Sling and Hulu don't currently provide regional sports networks, and therefore MSG is missing.