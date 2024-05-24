Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will take on North Carolina Courage in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday.

The visitors are sixth in the standings with 15 points from 10 matches so far. After three consecutive defeats, they finally managed to pick up a win against Utah Royals in their most recent outing. They will be confident of getting another win, with Houston struggling to perform in recent games. The hosts, who are down in 12th, have only managed one win in their last five fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against North Caroline Courage on Friday.

Houston Dash possible XI: Jane Campbell, Sarah Puntigam, N Jacobs, A Chapman, M. Desiano, Elin Rubensson, Sophie Schmidt, Belle Briede, Barbara Olivieri, Cece Kizer, Maria Sanchez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Olivieri, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, Van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, West, Gramaglia

North Carolina Courage team news

The two-time champions faced a significant setback at the beginning of the season with their star player Kerolin Nicoli suffering an ACL injury last October.

Additionally, defender Sydney Collins sustained an ankle injury with Canada and will be sidelined. Other players currently on the injury list include Rikako Kobayashi, Meredith Speck, and Clara Schilke.

North Carolina possible XI: Casey Murphy, Kaleigh Kurtz, Julia Dorsey, Felicitas Rauch, Ryan Williams, Denise O’Sullivan, Narumi Miura, Manaka Matsukubo, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi, Ashley Sanchez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/03/24 North Carolina Courage 5 - 1 Houston Dash NWSL 02/07/23 North Carolina Courage 1 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL 29/04/23 Houston Dash 0 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL 20/06/22 North Carolina Courage 3 - 4 Houston Dash NWSL 30/05/22 Houston Dash 1 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL

Useful links