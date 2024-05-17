Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will be looking to record their sixth straight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) win when they take on Houston Dash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday.

The visitors thrashed Seattle Reign 4-0 last weekend, while Fran Alonso's side will aim to build on the 1-0 win at Angel City in their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The NWSL match between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Friday, May 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns is available to watch and stream online live through NWSL+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Alonso is likely to stick with his winning XI with Diana Ordonez leading the line of attack, while Avery Patterson and Amanda West support from the wide areas.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Nielsen, Jacobs, Petersen; Patterson, Schmidt, Puntigam, West; Olivieri, Ordonez, Bachmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Olivieri, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, Van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, West, Gramaglia

Portland Thorns team news

The Thorns interim Rob Gale is also likely to name an unchanged line-up from the Seattle Reign win.

With Christine Sinclair upfront, the scorers last time out in Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita and Sophia Smith will all feature in attack once again.

Meanwhile, Morgan Weaver sustained an injury in the win over Bay FC earlier this month and is likely to miss out once again.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Payne, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; Coffey; Moultrie, Sugita, Fleming, Smith; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 20, 2024 Portland Thorns 4-1 Houston Dash NWSL May 12, 2023 Houston Dash 2-1 Portland Thorns NWSL April 14, 2023 Portland Thorns 1-1 Houston Dash NWSL June 12, 2022 Houston Dash 0-4 Portland Thorns NWSL May 21, 2022 Portland Thorns 0-2 Houston Dash NWSL

Useful links