How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) will look to snap a four-game losing skid on the road when they face the No. 14 Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.

Houston boasts a 10-3 record this season and currently holds fifth place in the SWAC standings. After a sluggish start, winning just four of their first seven games, the Cougars have found their rhythm, reeling off six consecutive victories. Their most recent triumph was a commanding 86-55 win over BYU on Saturday at the Fertitta Center.

TCU enters the matchup at 8-5 and sits in third place in the SWAC standings. The Horned Frogs are coming off a thrilling 63-62 victory over Kansas State. They closed the game on a 7-0 run, capped by Noah Reynolds’ clutch layup with 12 seconds remaining to complete the comeback. Kansas State had a chance to steal the win but missed a layup as the clock expired.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Cougars vs. the TCU Horned Frogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, January 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

For Houston, Emanuel Sharp led the charge in their win over BYU, scoring 18 points. Terrance Arceneaux contributed 15 points as the Cougars excelled from beyond the arc, sinking 16 three-pointers and shooting 47% from deep. Overall, Houston shot 49% from the field while holding BYU to 37%. The Cougars also controlled the glass, outrebounding BYU 37-24 in a dominant home performance.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

Noah Reynolds spearheaded TCU’s effort with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half, including the decisive bucket. Ernest Udeh Jr. dominated the boards, hauling in a game-high 12 rebounds and dishing out four assists. Vasean Allette and Trazarien White added 14 points apiece, with White hitting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Despite the win, TCU struggled on the defensive glass, allowing Kansas State to grab 18 offensive rebounds compared to their 10.