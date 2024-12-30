How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 15 Houston Cougars (8-3) aim to keep their hot streak alive as they travel to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) on Monday, December 30, 2024, at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Houston had a bumpy start to the season, going 4-3 through their first seven games with losses to Auburn, Alabama, and San Diego State. However, the Cougars have turned the corner, reeling off four consecutive victories against Butler, Troy, Toledo, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Oklahoma State had a solid beginning to their campaign, securing a 6-2 record with wins over Green Bay, St. Thomas-MN, Southern Illinois, Miami, Tulsa, and Seton Hall. After a setback against Oklahoma, the Cowboys rebounded with back-to-back victories over Tarleton State and Oral Roberts.

Houston Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Date Monday, December 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Gallagher-Iba Arena Location Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Oaklahoma State Cowboys on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Oaklahoma State Cowboys on:

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

In Houston's most recent outing, Emanuel Sharp led the charge, dropping 18 points in their win over Texas A&M-CC. Sharp forms a formidable outside shooting tandem with L.J. Cryer. The 6ft 3in junior Sharp is averaging 14.7 PPG and has drained 30 three-pointers while shooting an impressive 49.2% from beyond the arc. His counterpart, the 6ft 1in senior Cryer, contributes 14.8 PPG and has connected on 31 triples at a 41.3% clip. Both players are primarily scorers rather than facilitators, with neither averaging more than two assists per game.

The playmaking duties fall to Milos Uzan, a 6ft 4in junior point guard who leads the team with 5.1 APG and adds 8.8 PPG. In the paint, J’Wan Roberts provides a physical presence. The 6ft 8in, 235-pound forward averages 6.7 RPG and 7.7 PPG, anchoring the team’s interior play.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news & key performers

For Oklahoma State, Abou Ousmane delivered a standout performance in their latest win over Oral Roberts, posting 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The 6ft 10in, 245-pound junior center is a dominant force inside, averaging 12.2 PPG and 5.4 RPG while leading the team with 1.1 blocks per game. Ousmane thrives near the basket, shooting 52.3% on the season, and rarely steps out to the perimeter.

The team's top scorer, 6ft 8in senior forward Marchelus Avery, puts up 13.0 PPG and leads the Cowboys in rebounding with 5.6 RPG. Avery is also a reliable shooter from long range, knocking down 20 triples at a 39.2% clip, but he's versatile enough to challenge smaller defenders inside. On the wing, Bryce Thompson, a 6ft 6in senior guard, adds athleticism and scoring punch with 10.5 PPG. Thompson excels in transition, often finishing above the rim in fast-break situations.