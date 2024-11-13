How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Louisiana Ragin’ NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) are aiming to pull off a major upset as they visit the No. 8 Houston Cougars (1-1) at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday night, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.

After falling to Kent State, the Ragin’ Cajuns regained their footing with a win over UT Dallas and now head out for their first away game, hoping to secure their initial road victory of the season against Houston.

The Cougars started their season strong, overpowering Jackson State, but were caught off guard by 11th-ranked Auburn, who pulled off an upset in their last game. Houston now looks to regroup and earn their second win of the season on Wednesday.

Houston Cougars vs Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns live on:

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

The hosts are averaging 83 points per game over two games. In their latest outing, they managed to score 69 points, hitting 41.4% of their field goal attempts and an impressive 38.5% from three-point range. Leading the Cougars was Emanuel Sharp, who scored 13 points and collected two rebounds, while both L.J. Cryer and J'Wan Roberts also contributed with 13 points each; Roberts further added seven rebounds to his performance.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns team news & key performers

On the other hand, the visitors are currently averaging 74 points per game after competing in two matches. In their recent victory against the Comets, they scored 82 points, achieving a shooting accuracy of 43.5% from the field and 19% from beyond the arc. Koron Davis stood out for Louisiana, contributing 24 points and grabbing five rebounds. Meanwhile, Mostapha El Moutaouakkil added 16 points and secured four rebounds, and Kentrell Garnett chipped in with 11 points along with three steals.