How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Auburn Tigers (1-0) face off against the Houston Cougars (1-0) at Toyota Center on Saturday, November 9, 2024, with tip-off at 9:30 PM ET.

Last season, Auburn posted an impressive 27-8 overall record and went 13-5 in SEC competition, finishing just behind Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. The Tigers went on to claim the SEC tournament title but had an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Yale in the first round.

On the other side, Houston wrapped up last season at 32-5, with a 15-3 mark in Big 12 play, securing the regular-season title. However, the Cougars fell to Iowa State in their conference tournament and later saw their NCAA run end in the Sweet Sixteen after a hard-fought game against Duke.

Houston Cougars vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, United States.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas, United States

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers live on:

National TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Houston Cougars vs Auburn Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

The hosts dominated their first game against Jackson State, building an impressive 52-13 halftime lead and coasting to a 97-40 win. LJ Cryer topped the scoring with 16 points, while Mylik Wilson contributed 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

In their season opener, the visitors faced Vermont and had little resistance, pulling away with a commanding 48-22 stretch to secure a 94-43 victory. Miles Kelly led the scoring effort with 21 points and three rebounds in just 18 minutes.