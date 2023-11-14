Horsham vs Barnsley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup first round replay today

How to watch the FA Cup match between Horsham and Barnsley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the 3-3 draw at Oakwell, Horsham and Barnsley are set to play the replay of their first-round proper tie in the 2023-24 FA Cup on Tuesday.

It is the second time for the seventh-tier hosts at this stage of the cup tie. The non-league side has reached here thanks to an 81st-minute equaliser bagged by Tom Richards.

At a time Horsham suffered a 2-0 loss to Hashtag United in the Isthmian League Premier Division, Barnsley head into tie off following a disappointing 3-0 loss to Derby County in League One at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Horsham vs Barnsley kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EDT Venue: The Camping World Community Stadium

The FA Cup match between Horsham and Barnsley will be played at the Camping World Community Stadium in Horsham, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT on November 14 in the United States (US).

How to watch Horsham vs Barnsley online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Horsham team news

Richards is likely to be promoted to the starting line-up after coming off the bench to score the crucial equaliser the last time out.

At the other end, Bobby Price, Jack Strange, Doug Tuck and Harvey Sparks should form the back four with Lewis Carey in goal.

Horsham possible XI: Carey; Price, Strange, Tuck, Sparks; Fenelon, Hester-Cook, Barker, Brivio, Hammond; Richards.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carey, Lelliott Defenders: Sparks, Briggs, El-Abd, Malins, Strange, Richards, Day, Price Midfielders: Barker, Brivio, Tuck, Harding, Harris, Kavanagh, Hammond, Hester-Cook, Daniel, Rodrigues Forwards: Fenelon, Mazzone, Ajakaiye

Barnsley team news

Forced off with a knock in the Derby loss, midfielder Josh Benson is set to miss the replay match.

On the other hand, Herbie Kane is back from a ban, while Fabio Jalo and John McAtee could see themselves starting on Tuesday.

Barnsley possible XI: Killip; Williams, De Gevigney, McCart; O'Keeffe, Styles, Kane, Cadden; Jalo, Watters; McAtee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roberts, Killip, Hayton Defenders: De Gevigney, McCarthy, McCart, Cundy, Lopata, Dodgson, Williams, O'Keeffe, Cotter Midfielders: Connell, Styles, Kane, Russell, Phillips, Wolfe, Cadden Forwards: McAtee, Cosgrove, Watters, Jalo, Cole

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 3, 2023 Barnsley 3-3 Horsham FA Cup

