How to watch today's Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics.

The Charlotte Hornets are ready to take on the Boston Celtics in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 17, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET.

The Celtics have demonstrated a balanced approach with great scoring and playmaking talents, averaging 101 points, 36.5 rebounds, and 22 assists per game.

The Hornets, in contrast, have averaged 19.5 assists, 44 rebounds, and 87 points per game.

The Hornets have been excellent at grabbing rebounds, but they are not as good as the Celtics when it comes to assists or scoring, which suggests that they need to work on their offensive execution and ball movement.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics will take place on July 17, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 17, 2024 Time 5:30 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Team News

Charlotte Hornets Team News

With an impressive scoring average of 23 points per game, Brandon Miller has demonstrated his ability to put up big numbers on the scoreboard.

With an average of 8.5 rebounds per game, Tidjane Salaun has been a strong force on the boards, giving his team defensive solidity and important second-chance opportunities.

With an average of nine assists per game, Zavier Simpson has proven to be an excellent playmaker who can run the offense and create opportunities for his teammates.

Boston Celtics Team News

With a team-scoring lead and an average of 23 points per game, Jaden Springer has been an offensive force to be reckoned with.

With an average of 8.5 rebounds per game and the ability to secure important possessions on both sides of the court, Neemias Queta has been a major presence in the paint.

With an average of seven assists per game, JD Davison has demonstrated his skill as a facilitator by efficiently passing the ball and creating opportunities for his teammates to score.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics in the NBA: