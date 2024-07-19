How to watch today's Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 19, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET.

The Hornets score 86 points per game, just a point more than the Trail Blazers' average of 85.3.

With an average of 42.3 rebounds per game against the Trail Blazers' 39, the Hornets have the advantage in rebounding.

The Trail Blazers exceed the Hornets in assists, averaging 21 per game compared to Charlotte's 18.7, but lagging in points and rebounds.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers: date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers will take place on July 19, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 11:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming platform.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Charlotte Hornets Team News

With an average of 23 points per game, Brandon Miller's scoring ability is having a significant effect.

Tidjane Salaun shows off his rebounding and defensive prowess by grabbing 8.5 rebounds a game, which is a significant contribution to the boards.

With an average of 8eight assists per game, Zavier Simpson demonstrates his exceptional playmaking skills by helping to orchestrate the offense and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Portland Trail Blazers Team News

With an average of 15.7 points per game, Bryce McGowens is having a significant offensive impact, highlighting both his presence and ability to score.

Donovan Clingan is a standout because of his remarkable rebounding ability. He pulls down an amazing 12.3 rebounds per game, demonstrating his strength on the glass and defensive prowess.

Kennedy Chandler is an important playmaker who facilitates the offense and creates opportunities for his teammates. He averages 3.3 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA: