Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoffenheim will take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the PreZero Arena on Friday. With three games to go, Leipzig are fourth in the standings whereas Hoffenheim are further back in ninth.

Leipzig are unbeaten in nine matches and will be confident of extending that run with wins in the last few league games of the season. Hoffenheim have struggled to pick up wins recently, with just two wins to their name in the last seven fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Date: May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EST Venue: PreZero Arena

The match will be played at the PreZero Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim team news

Umut Tohumcu picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during last week's loss against Bochum, rendering the Hoffenheim teenager unavailable for this weekend's match.

Dennis Geiger is uncertain for the Leipzig clash due to an adductor issue, while Bambase Conte, Mergim Berisha, Stanley Nsoki, and Marco John are unlikely to play for the hosts on Friday due to injuries.

Hoffenheim predicted XI: Baumann, Grillitsch, Kabak, Drexler, Kaderabek, Stach, Kramaric, Proemel, Skov, Weghorst, Beier.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Philipp, Noll Defenders: Kabak, Jurásek, Adams, Brooks, N'Soki, Akpoguma, Drexler Midfielders: Skov, Grillitsch, Stach, Bischof, Kadeřábek, Bülter, Prömel, Geiger, Becker Forwards: Weghorst, Kramarić, Beier, Bebou, Moerstedt

RB Leipzig team news

As for Leipzig, Mohamed Simakan is racing against time to recover from a calf problem to be able to play this weekend, while Christopher Lenz is also doubtful due to a calf issue.

Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Castello, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Xavi; Sesko, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Lukeba, Bitshiabu, Orban, Klostermann, Kohler, Raum, Henrichs Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/12/23 RB Leipzig 3 - 1 Hoffenheim Bundesliga 29/04/23 RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Hoffenheim Bundesliga 01/02/23 RB Leipzig 3 - 1 Hoffenheim DFB Pokal 05/11/22 Hoffenheim 1 - 3 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 10/04/22 RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Hoffenheim Bundesliga

Useful links