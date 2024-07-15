How to watch today's Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Heat are ready to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the high-voltage summer league NBA action on July 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

The Heat have scored 119 points, making them a strong-scoring team. The Thunder, on the other hand, have scored 69 points.

The Thunder have 36 rebounds, while the Heat only have 29. This shows that they are strong on the boards.

The Heat are great at making throws; their 28 assists show how well they move the ball, which is a lot more than the Thunder's 16 assists.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder will happen on July 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 15, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Miami Heat Team News

Kel'el Ware's 3 blocks gave him a significant paint presence.

Isaiah Stevens' 11 assists helped him run the offense.

All-around star Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 11 rebounds and 29 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Adam Flagler scored 23 points, proving his offensive skills.

Defender Kylor Kelley blocked 3 shots to protect the rim.

Keyontae Johnson's 4 assists helped the offense and ball movement.

Additionally, Dillon Jones controlled the boards with 7 rebounds, lending paint support.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA matchups: