How to watch today's Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling NBA Summer League on July 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET.

The Heat score 104.3 points per game, which is a lot more than the Raptors' 84.7 points per game average.

With 41.3 rebounds per game, the Raptors are better than the Heat in this area, with 35.7 rebounds per game.

The Heat, on the other hand, average 23.3 assists per game, which shows good teamwork and ball movement. The Raptors, however, average 21.3 assists per game.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors will take place on July 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 9:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Team News

Miami Heat Team News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a huge offensive star, scoring 26 points per game on average.

With 8.3 rebounds per game, Kel'el Ware rules the boards and shows how well he can control the paint.

On the other hand, Isaiah Stevens runs the offense perfectly; he leads the team with 8.7 assists per game.

Toronto Raptors Team News

With an average of 17.3 points per game, Javon Freeman-Liberty has been a reliable scorer and an offensive presence.

Gradey Dick displays his versatility and hard work by pulling down seven rebounds every game on average.

DJ Carton ensures efficient ball movement and creates opportunities for his teammates by facilitating the team's offense with an average of 3.7 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA: