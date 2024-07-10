How to watch today's Miami Heat vs LA Lakers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The LA Lakers will finish the non-Las Vegas portion of their NBA Summer League schedule on Wednesday. In a matchup built for an event dubbed the California Classic, the Lakers will take on the Miami Heat at Chase Center.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lakers were blown out in their second game of the California C Classic, losing 92-68 to the Golden State Warriors.

Miami, too, suffered a blowout loss, falling to Golden State in their opener by 39 points, although one shouldn't take the Summer League games all that seriously.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Heat vs Lakers NBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Miami Heat vs LA Lakers: Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers is set to take place on July 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Miami Heat vs LA Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers live on ESPN2 Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Miami Heat vs LA Lakers Team News

Miami Heat

The Lakers will also see a familiar face lining up against them for the Heat as Cole Swider is playing for Miami this summer. In the Heat's win on Sunday, he scored 21 points on, predictably, 5-10 3-point shooting.

Kel'el Ware, the Heat's No. 15 overall selection, has been an early standout through their first two Summer League games. Ware posted 12 points, six rebounds and five blocks in the opener against Golden State and then followed up with 26 points and 11 boards on 12-of-21 shooting roughly 24 hours later against Sacramento.

LA Lakers

On Sunday, with Bronny James Jr. out, all eyes were on Dalton Knecht, who scored 12 points and grabbed two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Armel Traoré had seven rebounds along with 11 points. Sean East II pitched in with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

After a strong opening game, Maxwell Lewis missed all eight of his shots on Sunday. While Colin Castleton messed around with a double-double in both contests, it wasn't his best of games, either.

Blake Hinson again came off the bench and scored eight points with five rebounds, two steaks and an assist.

Bronny's fitness will be an important thing to monitor. He was ruled out for the second game running on Sunday due to swelling in his left knee. Having had several days off, one would expect him to return on Wednesday.

Head-to-Head