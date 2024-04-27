How to watch today's Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is set to place on April 27, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Kaseya Center, in Miami, Flordia.
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series is off to an exciting start as both teams are showcasing their skill on the court.
The Celtics dominated the Heat with a commanding score of 114-94 in a thrilling Game 1, on April 21, 2024.
However, on April 25, 2024, the Heat quickly struck back in the second game, regaining their composure and winning crucially 111-101.
With the series currently at a 1-1 deadlock, excitement is building for their upcoming matchup.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time
|Date
|April 27, 2024
|Time
|6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Kaseya Center
|Location
|Miami, Flordia
How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics live on TNT and MAX.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Team News
Miami Heat Team News
Terry Rozier, the 30-year-old shooting guard, is out of the Miami Heat team's lineup due to an injury.
Jimmy Butler, the 34-year-old small forward, is also sidelined from the team's lineup because of an injury.
Additionally, Josh Richardson, another shooting guard of the Miami Heat is on the injury list and can't play the next matchup.
Boston Celtics Team News
Luke Kornet, a role player of the Boston Celtics is questionable due to a calf injury.
However, 26-year-old small forward Jayson Tatum and 27-year-old Jaylen Brown will play important roles for the Celtics in the next matchup against the Miami Heat.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|April 25 2024
|Heat 111-101 Celtics
|April 21 2024
|Heat 94-114 Celtics
|Feb 12 2024
|Celtics 110-106 Heat
|Jan 26 2024
|Celtics 143-110 Heat
|Oct 28 2023
|Heat 111-119 Celtics