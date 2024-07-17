How to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers are ready to meet to open a high-voltage NBA Summer League battle on July 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.
The Hawks score 82 points per game on average, while the Lakers score 77 points per game.
The Hawks are still the best at getting rebounds; they average 41.5 per game, which is more than the Lakers' 37.5 per game.
The Hawks only have 15 assists per game, while the Lakers have 18.5 assists per game.
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time
The Atlanta Hawks will face the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic NBA matchup on July 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 17, 2024
|Time
|9:30 pm ET
|Arena
|Thomas & Mack Center
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on the ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Atlanta Hawks Team News
Moses Brown steps out on defense; he blocks two shots on average per game, showing his rim protection.
Keaton Wallace's 4.5 assists per game help his teammates score.
Dylan Windler leads the boards with 10 rebounds per game, whereas Zaccharie Risacher contributes to the offense with 14.5 points.
Los Angeles Lakers Team News
Moses Brown steps out on defense; he blocks two shots on average per game and helps to protect the paint.
Key player Sean East II averages five assists per game and helps his teammates succeed.
Dalton Knecht leads the team with 22 points per game, in addition, Colin Castleton averages 9 rebounds, helping his team's defense and offense.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Mar 19, 2024
|Lakers 136-105 Hawks
|Jan 31, 2024
|Hawks 138-122 Lakers
|Jan 07, 2023
|Lakers 130-114 Hawks
|Dec 31, 2022
|Hawks 121-130 Lakers
|Jan 30, 2022
|Hawks 129-121 Lakers