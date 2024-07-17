How to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers are ready to meet to open a high-voltage NBA Summer League battle on July 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

The Hawks score 82 points per game on average, while the Lakers score 77 points per game.

The Hawks are still the best at getting rebounds; they average 41.5 per game, which is more than the Lakers' 37.5 per game.

The Hawks only have 15 assists per game, while the Lakers have 18.5 assists per game.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic NBA matchup on July 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 17, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on the ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Atlanta Hawks Team News

Moses Brown steps out on defense; he blocks two shots on average per game, showing his rim protection.

Keaton Wallace's 4.5 assists per game help his teammates score.

Dylan Windler leads the boards with 10 rebounds per game, whereas Zaccharie Risacher contributes to the offense with 14.5 points.

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

Moses Brown steps out on defense; he blocks two shots on average per game and helps to protect the paint.

Key player Sean East II averages five assists per game and helps his teammates succeed.

Dalton Knecht leads the team with 22 points per game, in addition, Colin Castleton averages 9 rebounds, helping his team's defense and offense.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA matchups: