How to watch today's Harvard Crimson vs Columbia Lions NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Harvard women's basketball team (15-2, 4-1 Ivy) is set to host a crucial Ivy League doubleheader this weekend at Lavietes Pavilion, welcoming Columbia (14-4, 5-0 Ivy) and Cornell (4-14, 0-5 Ivy) to Cambridge for their first conference back-to-back of the campaign.

The Crimson have been nothing short of impressive this season, currently locked in a tie for second place in the league standings and sitting just one win away from matching last year's total. Head coach Carrie Moore, now in her third season at the helm, and senior standout Harmoni Turner have both earned national recognition, landing on the midseason watch list for the Mid-Major Coach and Player of the Year awards.

Harvard kicked off the season in emphatic fashion, securing a 71-58 triumph over UMass, fueled by a stellar performance from junior Gabby Anderson, who posted 20 points and four assists. The following week, the squad made a statement on the road, heading to Bloomington, IN, and pulling off a thrilling 72-68 overtime victory against then-No. 25 Indiana. That win not only underscored Harvard's ability to go toe-to-toe with elite programs but also marked their first ranked victory under Moore’s tenure—a defining moment in what has already been a memorable season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Harvard Crimson vs. the Columbia Lions NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Harvard Crimson vs Columbia Lions: Date and tip-off time

The Harvard Crimson and the Columbia Lions will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Levien Gymnasium in Manhattan, New York City.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Levien Gymnasium Location Manhattan, New York City

How to watch Harvard Crimson vs Columbia Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Harvard Crimson and Columbia Lions on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Harvard Crimson team news & key performers

Harvard has been a dominant force this season, boasting a +345 scoring margin, outscoring opponents by an impressive 20.3 points per game. The Crimson are putting up 71.2 points per contest—ranking 85th nationally—while showcasing an elite defense that allows just 50.9 points per game, the best mark in the country.

Harmoni Turner has been a standout performer, ranking 10th in the nation with 21.2 points per game. Her impact isn’t just on the offensive end—defensively, she's been a menace, sitting fifth nationally in steals per game (3.4) and 20th in total steals (57).

Harvard's defensive pressure has been relentless, with three players ranking among the Ivy League's top four in steals. Turner leads the pack with a league-best 3.4 per game, while Elena Rodriguez and Gabby Anderson are tied for fourth, each averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

Columbia Lions team news & key performers

Columbia boasts the Ivy League's most potent offense and dominant rebounding unit, powered by a dynamic trio of Riley Weiss, Kitty Henderson, and Cecilia Collins, all of whom are averaging double-digit points per game.

The Lions have been overwhelming opponents with a +222 scoring margin, outpacing teams by 12.3 points per contest. Offensively, they are pouring in 73.6 points per game—ranking 64th nationally—while holding opponents to 61.3 points per outing, placing them 109th in the country on the defensive end.

Columbia’s offensive firepower has been particularly evident in its three-point shooting, where it buries 8.1 triples per game—2.4 more than its opponents, ranking 40th in Division I basketball in this category. The Lions have also found extra scoring punch when playing in familiar territory, averaging 75.2 points per game at home—2.4 points more than their production on the road (72.8).