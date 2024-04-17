How to watch today’s Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, as well as play start time and team news.

Gujarat Titans welcome strugglers Delhi Capitals to their backyard with both sides aiming to march on after picking up two points in their previous clash.

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in a thriller with Rashid Khan playing a heroic knock at the end to give the former champions an intriguing victory. Gill's men have garnered just six points from their opening six games as they continue their hunt for a crucial victory.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, ended their streak of two consecutive defeats with an astounding victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the latter's backyard. DC are currently second last in the IPL standings as they have struggled heavily this season and would be vying to turn around their fortunes against GT.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL game.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Date & Play Start Time

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals face off at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on April 17, 2024 with play start for the match scheduled at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

Date April 15, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat

How to watch GT vs DC online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for Willow TV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashking Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

GT vs DC Team News

Gujarat Titans Team News

Shubman Gill lead his side from the front in GT's run chase against Rajasthan Royals as he scored 72 runs in just 44 balls setting the tone for a scintillating run chase which was wrapped up by Rashid Khan as he thundered four fours scoring a rapid 24 runs in 11 balls.

Gujrat Titans' fielding was the talk of the town with the side dropping multiple opportunities as Ashish Nehra's men would be vying to improve their fielding statistic otherwise it could be a hard day at the office for them.

Delhi Capitals Team News

Delhi Capitals conceded 272 and 234 runs in two successive defeats against KKR and MI respectively which was a major reason behind their shambolic defeats with their batsman failing to chase down a daunting target.

But, Kuldeep Yadav's return after missing three games on the bounce helped them considerably with the chinaman picking up three wickets and bagging the player of the match award.

Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar also chipped in with four wickets between them as Delhi Capitals turned around their fate.

Australian prodigy Jake Fraser-Mcgurk wrapped up the headlines in Delhi's chase against LSG as the youngster scored a quickfire half-century.

Delhi Capital's captain Rishabh Pant has been leading from the front scoring at an electrifying strike rate in the IPL this season having accumulated 197 runs at an astounding rate of 157.72.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in IPL matches: