How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, including start time and team news.

The New York Yankees (10-3) will take on the Cleveland Guardians (9-3) in the first of a three-game MLB series on Friday evening.

The early-season encounter at Progressive Field pits two of the league’s top-performing teams against each other, and it is shaping up to be a pivotal encounter in the MLB calendar.

The 2024 campaign has begun perfectly well for the Yankees, all things considered: 9-2 after winning all four series to start the year.

The Miami Marlins (2-11) was the classic definition of a trap series. Although the Marlins defeated the Yankees 5-2 in the last game of the series, New York got the job done by winning the first two games.

The Guardians struggled more than most expected in 2023 but still showed plenty of promising signs in a tough season. Stephen Vogt replaced Terry Francona in the hot seat, and the recently appointed manager has got them off to a flying start this year at 9-3, their best start since going 11-1 in 2002.

Cleveland, who leads AL Central, are coming off a nail-biting 7-6 series-clincher victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees: Date & First Pitch Time

Cleveland Guardians welcome the New York Yankees to Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Friday, April 12, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Friday, April 12, 2024 First pitch time 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT Arena Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio, United States

How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Guardians and the Yankees on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Team News and Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who was excellent in his first two starts this season, will require elbow reconstruction surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of 2025.

Steven Kwan has been exceptional at the top of the lineup and is batting .386 with two home runs, five RBIs, and 13 runs. Andres Gimenez continues to pose a threat behind him. So far, he is batting.304 with seven RBIs, 10 runs, and two stolen bases. Jose Ramirez remains a force at the plate and has two homers, ten RBIs, and twelve runs. Josh Naylor has now hit a home run in back-to-back games and is batting .333 with three homers, nine RBIs, and eight runs.

New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt will get the start for the Yankees and is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA and just nine strikeouts. He recently pitched 4 1/3 innings while conceding two earned runs on six hits, striking out four and walking three in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees would want to avoid putting too much burden on Anthony Volpe. As a result, this season, the Yankees elected to bat Volpe in the middle of the lineup. But now that he's played some nice innings at-bats, he's coming around after a hit-or-miss season last year.

Volpe is now hitting .372/.460/.581, with a 1.041 OPS, two home runs, and six RBIs. In Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Volpe finally got the opportunity to bat from the start. He reached base in three of his five at-bats and continued to perform.

Recent results

Cleveland Guardians

Date Opponent Result 10 April 2024 White Sox (Home) (W) 7-6 9 April 2024 White Sox (Home) (L) 5-7 8 April 2024 White Sox (Home) (W) 4-0 7 April 2024 Twins (Away) Postponed 6 April 2024 Twins (Home) (W) 1-3

New York Yankees