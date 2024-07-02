How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians are ready to host the Chicago White Sox to open a thrilling MLB action on July 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

Cleveland Guardians are trying to make it five straight wins at home when they meet the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians have a 52-30 record overall and an impressive 26-9 record at home. They also have a 33-7 record when they hit the other team harder.

On the other hand, the White Sox have had a tough time on the road, going 8-33 and having a 24-62 total record. They've only lost 18 of the 29 games in which they got at least eight hits.

The White Sox now lead the series 4-3. Tuesday's game will be the eighth meeting between the teams this season.

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox is set to take place on July 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date July 02, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 9:40 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB battle between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NBCSCH, and BSGL Channels.

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox Team News

Cleveland Guardians Team News

OF Will Brennan is placed on the 10-day injured list with a rib injury.

RHP Nick Sandlin has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his back inflammation.

LHP Matthew Boyd is ruled out of the team for 15 days with an elbow issue.

Chicago White Sox Team News

SP Mike Clevinger will remain absent for 15 days with his elbow injury.

RHP Jimmy Lambert has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder issue.

C Max Stassi is sidelined by the team's action for 60 days with his left hip inflammation.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox in MLB matchups: