How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Detroit Tigers to start the thrilling MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

The Cleveland Guardians are currently in first place in the AL Central with a record of 59-40 overall and 31-14 at home. Whereas, the Detroit Tigers are in fourth place in the same division. They have a 50–51 record overall and a 26–27 record when they play away from home.

The Guardians score 4.69 runs per game, which is 10th in the league, while the Tigers score 4.33 runs per game, which is 16th.

The Guardians hit .242, which is better than the Tigers' .234 (23rd), which is more like an average baseball hit.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will face off against each other in an epic MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Team News

Cleveland Guardians Team News

LHP Matthew Boyd is added to the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury.

LHP Sam Hentges is ruled out of the team's lineup for 15 days with an undisclosed issue.

RHP Shane Bieber is transferred to the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Detroit Tigers Team News

RHP Reese Olson is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days with a shoulder issue.

RHP Casey Mize has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his left hamstring strain.

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long will remain absent for the remainder of the 2024 season with a groin issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers in MLB matchups: