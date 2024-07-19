How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians will square off against the San Diego Padres to open a high-voltage start 3-game series on July 19, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

The Cleveland have a 30-11 record at home and a 58-37 record altogether. The Guardians' batters have a slugging percentage of .405, which is sixth-best in the AL.

San Diego's overall record is 50–49, and their road record is 24–21. The Padres have a .408 team slugging percentage, which is fifth-best in the National League.

On Friday, they will clash with each other for the initial time this season.

Cleveland Guardians vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres will occur on July 19, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs San Diego Padres Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Cleveland Guardians vs San Diego Padres Team News

Cleveland Guardians Team News

LHP Matthew Boyd is ruled out of the team's action for 15 days with an elbow injury.

RHP Shane Bieber has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue.

RHP James Karinchak is added to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

San Diego Padres Team News

OF Fernando Tatis will remain unavailable for 10 days due to his stress reaction in the quad.

LHP Tom Cosgrove has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his left elbow inflammation.

RP Wandy Peralta is ruled out of the team for 15 days with an adductor issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres in MLB matchups: