How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks to begin a high-voltage NBA Summer League action on July 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Grizzlies have scored 103 points per game on average, while the Mavericks have scored 89 points per game.

The Grizzlies have a bigger advantage on offense, but the Mavericks are much better at getting boards. They average 43 per game, which is a lot more than the Grizzlies' 35.

However, the Grizzlies are much better at defense, especially when it comes to taking the ball. They average 20 steals per game, that is twice as many as the Mavericks (10 steals).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on July 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 15, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Jake LaRavia scored 22 points to lead the team's offense.

DeJon Jarreau made a key defensive block, and Scotty Pippen Jr. showed how skilled he is at setting up moves by dishing out 4 assists.

Furthermore, Trey Jemison grabbed 8 rebounds, showing a well-rounded team effort.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Jamarion Sharp blocked 4 shots, highlighting his defense.

Brandon Williams scored 21 points and got 5 assists.

Isaiah Whaley's 9 rebounds bolstered the team's performance.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matchups: