How to watch today's Grand Canyon vs Arizona State NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Grand Canyon vs Arizona State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Grand Canyon Lopes (2-0) are set to go head-to-head with the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Thursday at Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sun Devils enter the game looking to bounce back from a recent defeat, hoping to secure a win on home turf and end their one-game skid after winning two of their opening three games this season. Arizona State is eager to regain momentum with a strong showing against an unbeaten opponent.

Meanwhile, the Lopes come in with a perfect record, having won their first two games of the season. In their latest outing, they edged out Western Kentucky in a nail-biter, clinching a 74-72 win. Now facing the Sun Devils, Grand Canyon is determined to keep their winning streak alive in Phoenix.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Grand Canyon vs Arizona State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Grand Canyon vs Arizona State: Date and tip-off time

The Grand Canyon and the Arizona State in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Grand Canyon vs Arizona State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grand Canyon vs the Arizona State live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Grand Canyon vs Arizona State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Grand Canyon team news & key performers

The Grand Canyon Lopes recently clinched a thrilling 74-72 win over Western Kentucky, driven by an exceptional 23-point effort from Collin Moore. This season, JaKobe Coles has emerged as the team’s scoring leader, averaging a solid 21 points per game, while Collin Moore follows as the second-highest scorer with an average of 16.5 points. In addition to his scoring, JaKobe Coles has been a dominant force on the boards, pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds per game, showcasing his versatility. Ray Harrison has excelled as the Lopes' playmaker, leading with an average of 3.5 assists per game.

Arizona State team news & key performers

In their recent hard-fought battle with Gonzaga, which concluded in a narrow 88-80 loss, Basheer Jihad stood out for the Arizona State Sun Devils, delivering an impressive 22-point performance. This season, BJ Freeman has taken on the role of Arizona State’s top scorer, averaging 13.7 points per game, with Alston Mason close behind, contributing an average of 13 points per contest. On the boards, Basheer Jihad and Shawn Phillips Jr. are tied as the team’s leading rebounders, each grabbing 6 rebounds per game. Adam Miller and BJ Freeman have been key playmakers, sharing the role of primary facilitator with an average of 2.7 assists apiece.