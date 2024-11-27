How to watch today's Gonzaga Bulldogs vs West Virginia Mountaineers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs West Virginia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) aim to continue their hot streak as they welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) to their home court. Tip-off is set for 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Gonzaga enters the matchup undefeated, fresh off an 84-41 rout of Long Beach State. The Bulldogs controlled the game early, holding a 40-24 advantage at halftime before clamping down defensively in the second half, allowing just 17 points. Gonzaga shot 46% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and converted 70.8% of their free throws in the blowout. Graham Ike led the way with 15 points and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers head into this contest with momentum following a commanding 86-43 victory over Iona. West Virginia stormed out to a 45-22 halftime lead and never looked back, dominating both ends of the floor. The team shot an impressive 51.8% from the field, 48.4% from deep, and 68.4% at the charity stripe. Javon Small had a standout performance, tallying 23 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Mountaineers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Imperial Arena Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs West Virginia Mountaineers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Gonzaga, Graham Ike anchors the lineup as the team’s primary post presence. The 6ft 9in, 250-pound big man is averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Ike has been a steady force throughout his college career, including his time at Wyoming, and is no stranger to big performances—he recorded 23 points and nine boards in a crucial win over San Diego State. On the wing, 6ft 5in scorer Khalif Battle adds versatility to Gonzaga’s attack. A journeyman in college basketball, Battle has played at Butler, Temple, and Arkansas before finding his way to the Bulldogs.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

Javon Small, a 6ft 3in senior guard, has been the driving force for West Virginia, leading the team with 15.5 points per game. A transfer from Oklahoma State, Small has been consistent this season, scoring at least 12 points in all four of the Mountaineers' outings. He also paces the team with 4.0 assists per game. Tucker DeVries, a 6ft 7in senior, has also made an impact, averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The sharpshooter joined the team alongside his father, Darian DeVries, who took over as head coach after a successful stint at Drake. Meanwhile, 6ft6in freshman Jonathan Powell has made a name for himself early, contributing 12 points per game in his collegiate debut season.