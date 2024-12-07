How to watch today's Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The 7th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) face off against the 4th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) on Saturday, December 7, 2024, with tipoff set for 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The Kentucky Wildcats enjoyed a stellar November, finishing the month undefeated while dominating mostly on home turf. Their performance against Duke stood out as a highlight, though they stumbled earlier this week in their first road game, falling to Clemson in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Now, Kentucky aims to rebound strongly with a statement win in another marquee non-conference matchup.

On the flip side, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are also seeking a defining win after their Bahamas trip didn’t quite go as planned. Early-season victories over Baylor and San Diego State showcased their potential, but a loss to West Virginia in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis put a damper on their run. Despite bouncing back with two wins to close out the tournament, beating Kentucky would give Gonzaga a significant boost as they build their resume for March.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

Graham Ike is putting up 13.8 points and 0.9 assists per game, with Khalif Battle adding 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Braden Huff also contributes double-digit scoring, and Nolan Hickman grabs 2.9 boards per game. The Bulldogs are connecting on 35.4% of their shots from three and an impressive 82.4% at the charity stripe. Defensively, they limit opponents to 24.5% shooting from deep and pull down 37.1 rebounds per contest.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

For Kentucky, Otega Oweh is leading the charge for Kentucky, averaging 16 points and 4 rebounds per game, while Koby Brea contributes another 16 points and 4.4 rebounds. Lamont Butler adds double-digit scoring, and Jaxson Robinson chips in with 1.4 assists per game. The Wildcats are shooting 36.8% from three-point range and 73.3% from the free-throw line while holding opponents to 25.7% from beyond the arc and averaging 40.1 rebounds.