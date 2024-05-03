How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

The Dallas Stars have the chance to clinch their best-of-seven quarterfinal series in the Western Conference by picking up a victory on the road when they travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Friday night.

Dallas seized a 3-2 lead in the series when defeating the Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to record their third straight win after opening the series with two losses, which threatened a potential upset on the cards.

The roles are now reversed for Vegas, who are 3-2 behind in the series and on the brink of elimination. They will try to keep their season alive with a win on Friday, which will even up the series and force a deciding Game 7.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Friday, May 3, 2024 Time 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, California, USA

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, California, USA.

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TNT/truTV. Local fans can tune in to TVA Sports (TVA), BSSW (Bally Sports Southwest) and SCRIPPS to watch the game.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Team News & Key Leaders

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are still unable to call upon the services of Robin Lehner, while Nicolas Hague is a major doubt.

Vegas averages 3.21 goals per game and scored two goals from 27 shots in their last game. Mark Stone and William Carrier both scored a goal for the Golden Knights, while Jack Eichel added an assist.

Adin Hill saved 22 of the 25 shots that he faced last time out. Vegas will likely revert to Logan Thompson between the pipes, who has a 2.35 goals-against average rather than Hill with a 3.10 GAA.

This postseason, Eichel is leading Vegas in goals scored (three), assists (four) and points (seven). Jonathan Marchesseault and Brayden McNabb have each scored two goals. McNabb is second in points with five.

Dallas Stars

Mason Marchment (undisclosed) and Radek Faksa (undisclosed) are both questionable for the Stars this Friday night.

Dallas averages 3.59 goals per game, scoring three goals from 25 shots in Game 5. Wyatt Johnston (three goals and two assists in the postseason) bagged a brace of assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson (three goals in the postseason) and Evgenii Dadonov grabbed a goal apiece, while Tyler Seguin had an assist.

Jake Oettinger saved 25 of the 27 shots that he faced in that game. He is 3-2-0 in five games with a 2.31 GAA and a .911 save percentage and will keep his place in goal.

Head-to-Head Record

The Golden Knight swept the Stars in all three previous encounters this season.