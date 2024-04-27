How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

The Dallas Stars (0-2) will travel to Sin City on Saturday for the third game of a best-of-seven series in the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Vegas Golden Knights (2-0).

The phrase "must win" is often overused, but it applies to the situation Dallas finds themselves in after dropping Games 1 and 2 at home. All of this despite the Stars finishing with the best record in the Western Conference.

Naturally, their minds turn back to last season when they trailed the Golden Knights 3-0 in the Western Conference Final before being defeated in Game 6.

The Golden Knights marched into the Lone Star State and skated to a 3-1 victory. They'll now look to go all-out and tighten their grip on the series with a win on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, California, USA

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, California, USA.

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TBS/truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Team News & Key Leaders

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have been boosted by the return of forward Mark Stone who missed a big chunk of the regular season with a lacerated spleen picked up on February 20 against the Nashville Predators. They're still unable to call upon Robin Lehner, while Nicolas Hague is a major doubt.

Vegas averaged 3.21 goals per game and scored three goals from 26 shots in their last game. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist apiece while Noah Hanifin also scored. LA struggled defensively during the regular season, giving up 2.96 goals per game.

Logan Thompson saved 20 of the 21 shots that he faced. He is 2-0-0 in two playoff games with a 2.00 GAA and a .920 save percentage. LA need a similar effort from him to get the win.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars remain without defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), who will be a big miss having played 62 games and producing 12 points. Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa are questionable.

The Stars have been sloppy with the puck and aren't getting enough shots on the net.

Jamie Benn has been their best player with one goal and one assist. Defensemen Miro Heiskanen has two assists to his name. Jason Robertson, who delivered 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) in 82 games during the regular season, now has two goals after tallying the powerplay marker.

Jake Oettinger struggled early in the season but improved as it progressed. In 54 games (53 starts), he went 35-14-4 with a 2.72 GAA, a .905 save percentage and three shutouts. Backup Scott Wedgewood went 16-7-5 with a 2.85 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 games (28 starts) during the regular season.

Head-to-Head Record

The Golden Knight swept the Stars in all three previous encounters this season.