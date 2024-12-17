GOAL Champions, awards celebrating the soccer culture and meteoric rise of the game in the U.S., set to debut

Categories include Best Supporters, The Ambassador, Most Influential Creator, Rivalry of the Year, The Champion and more

GOAL, the world’s largest soccer-dedicated media platform, is celebrating the end of the year and the culmination of the MLS, NWSL, USL and U.S. National Team seasons with its inaugural GOAL Champions Awards.

GOAL Champions is a first-of-its-kind celebration of soccer culture in the United States. With an emphasis on the men, women, clubs, moments, vibes and everything else that matters to the American fan, Goal Champions encapsulates the passion for the beautiful game in North America.

GOAL Champions isn’t focused on a single league, competition or gender; rather it defies traditions, promotes diversity, commemorates the best of soccer and celebrates everyone - including the fans - fueling the meteoric rise of the game in the U.S.

Categories include Best Supporters, Can’t Miss Gameday Experience, The Ambassador, Most Influential Soccer Creator, Rivalry of the Year, Team of the Year, History Maker, The Pioneer, The Champion and more. GOAL Champions winners are voted for by GOAL’s roster of journalists and content creators, in both the US and abroad, recognizing the impact soccer has in the U.S. and on the global stage.

The annual franchise debuts on Dec. 18, with content appearing across GOAL’s web, app and social accounts.