How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays, including how to watch and team news.

The San Francisco Giants are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a thrilling three-game series on July 09, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET.

The San Francisco Giants are fourth in the NL West with a 44-47 record, including a 25-19 record at home. They have a 28-5 record when they hit the ball harder than their opponents.

As of now, the Toronto Blue Jays are fifth in the AL East. They have a 41-49 record overall and a 20-25 record on the road. Like the Giants, they do well when they hit the other team harder. In those games, they have a 28-6 record.

This is the first time these two teams will encounter each other this season.

San Francisco Giants vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB action between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays will happen on July 09, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date July 09, 2024 Time 9:45 pm ET Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Toronto Blue Jays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays live on MLB.TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into SNET, and NSBA Channels.

San Francisco Giants Team News

INF Wilmer Flores and INF Thairo Estrada have been placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

LHP Blake Snell is ruled out of the team for 15 days due to a groin injury.

Keaton Winn is added to the 15-day injured list because of his elbow inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

RHP Yimi García will remain absent for 15 days with an elbow injury.

RHP Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to his elbow inflammation.

Kiner-Falefa is out from the team's lineup for 10 days with a knee issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matchups: