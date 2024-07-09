How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Francisco Giants are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a thrilling three-game series on July 09, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET.
The San Francisco Giants are fourth in the NL West with a 44-47 record, including a 25-19 record at home. They have a 28-5 record when they hit the ball harder than their opponents.
As of now, the Toronto Blue Jays are fifth in the AL East. They have a 41-49 record overall and a 20-25 record on the road. Like the Giants, they do well when they hit the other team harder. In those games, they have a 28-6 record.
This is the first time these two teams will encounter each other this season.
San Francisco Giants vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time
The high-voltage MLB action between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays will happen on July 09, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|July 09, 2024
|Time
|9:45 pm ET
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Toronto Blue Jays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays live on MLB.TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into SNET, and NSBA Channels.
San Francisco Giants Team News
INF Wilmer Flores and INF Thairo Estrada have been placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.
LHP Blake Snell is ruled out of the team for 15 days due to a groin injury.
Keaton Winn is added to the 15-day injured list because of his elbow inflammation.
Toronto Blue Jays Team News
RHP Yimi García will remain absent for 15 days with an elbow injury.
RHP Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to his elbow inflammation.
Kiner-Falefa is out from the team's lineup for 10 days with a knee issue.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jun 30, 2023
|Blue Jays 2-1 Giants
|Jun 29, 2023
|Blue Jays 6-1 Giants
|Jun 28, 2023
|Blue Jays 0-3 Giants
|May 16, 2023
|Giants 4-3 Blue Jays
|May 15, 2019
|Giants 3-7 Blue Jays