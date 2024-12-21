How to watch today's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia Tech vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Looking to extend their winning streak to six games and maintain their dominance over Georgia Tech, No. 5 Duke travels to Atlanta on Saturday for their second Atlantic Coast Conference clash of the season.

Duke, despite dropping two games earlier this season, is riding high on confidence. Their recent outing showcased a stellar defensive effort as they held George Mason to just 47 points. While their offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders, the Blue Devils still managed a commanding 21-point victory.

On the flip side, Georgia Tech has struggled with consistency but is coming off an offensive explosion in their last matchup. The Yellow Jackets scored a remarkable 91 points against UMBC but showed vulnerability on defense, allowing 82 points. They shot an impressive 52.5% from the floor but allowed UMBC to shoot almost as efficiently, at 51.7%.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Duke Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue McCamish Pavilion Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Duke Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Duke Blue Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news & key performers

Georgia Tech also recently faced UMBC, where Naithan George led the way with 18 points in their victory. The Yellow Jackets rely on senior guard Lance Terry, their leading scorer at 15.5 PPG. Terry has been lethal from beyond the arc, knocking down 27 triples this season at a 39.7% success rate. He’s been in fine form, scoring at least 15 points in his last three games, including a standout 22-point effort against UNC.

Sophomore forward Baye Ndongo anchors the frontcourt for the Yellow Jackets. The 6ft9in, 240-pound athlete is averaging 12.9 PPG and leads the team with 7.7 RPG. Ndongo’s ability to dominate in the paint was evident in his 19-point, 12-rebound performance against UNC. Meanwhile, Naithan George, a 6ft3in sophomore, adds playmaking flair with 6.0 APG to go along with his 11.0 PPG, making him a key contributor to Georgia Tech’s attack.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg led Duke with 24 points and nine rebounds in their latest win. Regarded as the likely No. 1 pick in most NBA mock drafts, the 6ft9in forward is an all-around talent with exceptional ball-handling and athleticism. Flagg tops the team in scoring (16.6 PPG), rebounding (9.0 RPG), and assists (3.6 APG). He has hit the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings, with the lone exception being a six-point showing against Incarnate Word, a game where the Blue Devils didn’t rely on him heavily. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel, a 6ft7in wing destined for the NBA, is also making an impact with 11.6 PPG, showcasing his ability to score both from the perimeter and in the paint. Tyrese Proctor, a 6ft6in junior and the team’s sharpshooter, has connected on 29 three-pointers this season at a 42.6% clip. He rounds out the Blue Devils’ double-digit scorers with 11.4 PPG.