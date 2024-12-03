How to watch today's Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia vs Notre Dame NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) are set to clash at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday in an intriguing non-conference matchup.

After starting the season on a four-game winning streak, the Fighting Irish now find themselves in a slump, having dropped their last four games. Their skid began with an upset loss to Elon, 84-77, despite entering the game as 15.5-point favorites. They followed that with narrow defeats to Rutgers (85-84), Houston (65-54), and Creighton (80-76), showcasing resilience but falling short each time.

The Bulldogs’ lone blemish this season came in the Bahamas on November 23, when they fell 80-69 to Marquette as 5.5-point underdogs. However, Georgia rebounded strongly the next day, edging out St. John’s 66-63 despite being six-point underdogs. Returning to home turf on Saturday, the Bulldogs delivered a commanding 102-56 victory over Jacksonville.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, United States.

Date Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Stegeman Coliseum Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish live on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Georgia Bulldogs team news & key performers

Georgia boasts a potent lineup, with five players averaging double figures in scoring. Leading the charge is 6ft11in freshman Asa Newell, who averages 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. A highly touted prospect, Newell is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft according to multiple mock drafts.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Notre Dame suffered a major blow when leading scorer Markus Burton (18.2 points per game) went down with an injury less than four minutes into their matchup with Rutgers. Although Burton remains out on a week-to-week basis, the Fighting Irish have shown their depth. Braeden Shrewsberry (15.4 points per game), Tae Davis (14.5 points per game), and Matt Allocco (10.5 points per game) have stepped up to provide a balanced offensive effort in Burton's absence.