How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs Villanova Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monday's showdown between the Villanova Wildcats (12-7) and the Georgetown Hoyas (12-6) is set to take place at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, with both teams eager to secure a crucial Big East win.

The Georgetown Hoyas began their season with promise, but they’ve hit a rough patch, dropping four straight conference games leading up to this matchup in Philadelphia. Their skid includes losses to two ranked foes, No. 7 Marquette and No. 9 UConn, as well as defeats at the hands of St. John’s and DePaul, making their current form a concern.

Meanwhile, the Villanova Wildcats hold a 5-3 record in Big East play, placing them in fifth within the 11-team conference. Villanova has been dominant at home, boasting an unbeaten 4-0 record in conference games at The Pavilion. Their victories include an impressive win over No. 9 UConn, alongside triumphs against Seton Hall, DePaul, and Providence. However, recent road losses to St. John’s and Xavier have tempered their momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgetown Hoyas vs. the Villanova Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown Hoyas vs Villanova Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Georgetown Hoyas and the Villanova Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue The William B. Finneran Pavilion Location Villanova, Pennsylvania

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs Villanova Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Villanova Wildcats on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

For Georgetown, Malik Mack was a bright spot in their most recent outing, scoring 19 points and dishing out six assists. The 6'2 sophomore point guard is the team’s primary playmaker, averaging 13.9 PPG and 4.8 APG. Mack is also a reliable perimeter threat, sinking 30 triples on a 38.0% clip. Freshman big man Thomas Sorber leads the team in scoring and rebounding, contributing 14.2 PPG and 8.6 RPG while dominating the paint with his physicality. Jayden Epps, a junior guard, adds firepower from the outside with 31 three-pointers and 13.2 PPG. Senior forward Micah Peavy, who transferred from TCU, provides versatility with his averages of 13.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

Villanova Wildcats team news & key performers

In Villanova's recent home victory over Providence, Eric Dixon stole the show with 23 points and eight rebounds. Dixon, a 6'8, 265-pound senior, is currently the nation’s leading scorer, putting up a remarkable 24.7 PPG. Known for his ability to score inside and beyond the arc, Dixon has hit 59 three-pointers on an efficient 46.5% shooting. He has tallied 20 or more points in nine of his last 11 games. Wooga Poplar, a transfer from Miami and a Philadelphia native, has been an explosive wing for the Wildcats, averaging 14.5 PPG and 6.8 RPG. With 37 made three-pointers, Poplar adds a dynamic blend of athleticism and shooting. Senior guard Jhamir Brickus serves as the team’s top playmaker, averaging 11.3 PPG and leading the squad with 5.5 APG.