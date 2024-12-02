How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs UMBC Retrievers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown vs UMBC NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) will face off against the UMBC Retrievers (5-4) in a non-conference clash on Monday. Georgetown is riding a four-game winning streak, highlighted by their dominant 100-68 victory over UAlbany in their most recent outing. Meanwhile, UMBC has secured back-to-back wins, including a decisive 92-69 triumph against Morgan State on November 27.

The UMBC Retrievers, now 5-4 on the season, put on a strong performance against Morgan State. They took a 37-26 lead into halftime and exploded for 55 points in the second half, sealing the win. The Retrievers shot an impressive 48.3% from the field, an outstanding 53.8% from beyond the arc, and hit 69% of their free throws. Marcus Banks Jr. led the charge with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Georgetown Hoyas, boasting a 6-1 record, showcased their firepower in their victory over UAlbany. Georgetown led 49-35 at the break and poured in 51 points in the second half to secure the win. The Hoyas shot a remarkable 63.1% from the field, 40.9% from three-point range, and were flawless at the free-throw line, going 100%. Micah Peavy starred with 24 points and eight assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgetown Hoyas vs. the UMBC Retrievers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown Hoyas vs UMBC Retrievers: Date and tip-off time

The Hoyas and the Retrievers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Capital One Partner in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Monday, December 2, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Partner Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs UMBC Retrievers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgetown Hoyas and UMBC Retrievers live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Georgetown Hoyas vs UMBC Retrievers play-by-play commentary on radio

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

On Georgetown's side, Micah Peavy is both the top scorer and primary facilitator, averaging 15.9 points and 4.0 assists per game. Thomas Sorber dominates the glass with 9.0 rebounds per contest and is the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.7 points per game. The Hoyas have four players averaging double-digit points and post a team average of 77.7 points per game.

UMBC Retrievers team news & key performers

For UMBC, Bryce Johnson leads the scoring with an average of 15.9 points per game. Marcus Banks Jr., who averages 13.3 points per game, also leads the team in rebounds with 5.1 per contest. Ace Valentine is the team’s top playmaker, dishing out an average of 3.3 assists. The Retrievers have been an offensive force, averaging 83.1 points per game.