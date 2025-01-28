How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs St. John’s Red Storm NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown vs St. John's NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 15 St. John's Red Storm (17-3) will aim to extend their impressive six-game winning streak as they take on the Georgetown Hoyas (13-7) on Tuesday evening at Capital One Arena. The action tips off at 6:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The Red Storm have had a stellar season thus far, with significant victories over teams like New Mexico, Virginia, Harvard, Kansas State, Providence, Butler, Xavier (twice), Villanova, and even Georgetown earlier in the year. Their three losses came against Baylor, Georgia, and Creighton. RJ Luis Jr. has been a critical driving force for this team, playing a pivotal role in their success. Tuesday's matchup promises to be intriguing, as the Hoyas boast one of the most formidable defenses in the Big East.

The Hoyas have also compiled a respectable 13-7 record this season, earning notable wins over Syracuse, Creighton, Xavier, and Villanova. However, they’ve stumbled against tough opponents like Notre Dame, West Virginia, Marquette, UConn, St. John’s, and Providence. Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy are the key components of Georgetown’s balanced offensive attack. For the Hoyas to compete effectively, particularly at home, these two players must deliver consistent performances against the relentless St. John's defense.

Georgetown Hoyas vs St. John's Red Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Georgetown Hoyas and the St. John's Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Date Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C.

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs St. John's Red Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgetown Hoyas and the St. John’s Red Storm on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Georgetown Hoyas vs St. John’s Red Storm play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

Malik Mack leads the team in playmaking, dishing out 4.6 assists per contest. The Hoyas' defense is among the best in the Big East and is arguably on par with St. John’s. Georgetown limits opponents to 65.1 points per game, with opponents shooting just 39.1% from the floor and 33.6% from three-point range. For Georgetown, success in this clash will depend on their ability to contain the Red Storm’s potent attack while leaning on their own defensive identity.

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

Meanwhile, RJ Luis Jr., Chris Richmond, and Zuby Ejiofor spearhead the Red Storm's offense, which has undergone a complete overhaul under head coach Rick Pitino. The transformation has been instrumental in aligning with the team’s ambitions this season. St. John’s should find opportunities to thrive in this matchup, even against a Georgetown defense that has shown its strength throughout the year.

Defensively, St. John’s has been just as impressive, if not better, than their offense. The Red Storm concede just 66.4 points per game, allowing opponents to shoot only 39.9% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor has been dominant on the boards, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, anchoring their interior defense.