How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs DePaul Blue Demons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Georgetown Hoyas (12-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the struggling DePaul Blue Demons (9-9), who have dropped their last five contests. This Big East showdown tips off at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, airing on CBS Sports Network.

The Blue Demons started the season strong, stringing together seven consecutive victories in November. During that unbeaten run, they defeated teams like Southern Indiana, Prairie View, Mercer, Duquesne, Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois, and Valparaiso. However, things have gone downhill since then, as DePaul has gone just 2-9 in its last 11 games. The only victories in that stretch came against Wichita State and Loyola Maryland.

On the other side, the Hoyas had an impressive start to their season, going 12-2 across their first 14 games. Georgetown’s only early losses came against Notre Dame and West Virginia, while they collected notable wins over Lehigh, Fairfield, Mount St. Mary’s, Syracuse, Creighton, and Xavier. However, since the start of January, the Hoyas have hit a rough patch, suffering three consecutive losses to Marquette, UConn, and St. John’s, bringing their record to 12-5.

Georgetown Hoyas vs DePaul Blue Demons: Date and tip-off time

The Georgetown Hoyas and the DePaul Blue Demons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C..

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C.

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs DePaul Blue Demons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgetown Hoyas and the DePaul Blue Demons on:

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

The Hoyas were paced by Micah Peavy, who scored 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting in their recent loss. Malik Mack chipped in 13 points, while Curtis Williams Jr. added 11. On the glass, Drew Fielder led Georgetown with 12 rebounds, while Thomas Sorber contributed 10 boards. The Hoyas shot 41% from the field and held a 44-38 edge in rebounding against St. John’s. However, their downfall was their 19 turnovers, which allowed the Red Storm, despite shooting just 34% overall and 33% from three, to capitalize and secure the win.

DePaul Blue Demons team news & key performers

For DePaul, CJ Gunn led the way in their last outing, scoring 21 points, while Isaiah Rivera added 20, including a red-hot overtime performance where he drained four triples on as many attempts. Conor Enright also stood out with his first career double-double, tallying 11 points and 11 assists. The Blue Demons moved the ball well, racking up 22 assists—their highest in conference play since 2019—and dominated the boards with a 46-31 rebounding advantage. Despite shooting over 50% from the field, DePaul’s undoing came from their 16 turnovers, especially compared to Marquette’s six.