How to watch today's Genoa vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will begin their Serie A title defence with an away fixture against Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri earned the second star on their shirt following a 20th Scudetto, while Alberto Gilardino will kick start his second full season as Genoa boss after leading the club back into the Italian top flight in 2023-24 - where Grifone finished 11th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Genoa vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EST Venue: Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and Inter will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris - also known as Marassi - in Genoa, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Saturday, August 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Genoa vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between Genoa and Inter will be available to stream online live through fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Pierluigi Gollini and Nicola Leali will battle to earn the number one title after Josep Martinez decided to switch to Inter, while Alberto Gilardino is likely to keep Albert Gudmundsson out of his plan as the Icelandic forward is heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Meanwhile, with Mateo Retegui joining Atalanta BC, Vitinha and Junior Messias would be paired in attack.

Genoa possible XI: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Thorsby, Martin; Messias, Vitinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leali, Sommariva, Gollini, Stolz Defenders: Martin, De Winter, Bani, Vogliacco, Norton-Cuffy, Sabelli, Vasquez, Zanoli, Ahanor, Matturro Midfielders: Thorsby, Bohinen, Malinovskyi, Frendrup, Fini, Badelj, Accornero, Masini Forwards: Vitinha, Messias, Ekhator, Ankeye, Ekuban

Inter team news

Although Mehdi Taremi has recovered from a thigh injury sustained during pre-season, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will remain without the likes of Piotr Zielinski, Stefan de Vrij, Tajon Buchanan and Marko Arnautovic through injuries.

While Taremi is unlikely to start, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will continue their strike partnership.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni Midfielders: Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Augusto Forwards: Thuram, Martinez, Taremi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Genoa and Inter across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 4, 2024 Inter 2-1 Genoa Serie A December 29, 2023 Genoa 1-1 Inter Serie A February 25, 2022 Genoa 0-0 Inter Serie A August 21, 2021 Inter 4-0 Genoa Serie A February 28, 2021 Inter 3-0 Genoa Serie A

Useful links