Frosinone vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A champions Inter travel to Stadio Benito Stirpe to take on relegation-threatened Frosinone on Friday.
The hosts, just a couple of points above the drop zone, have curiously registered as many as five draws amid a six-game unbeaten run following a goalless affair at Empoli.
Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri suffered a 1-0 loss to lowly-placed Sassuolo in their previous outing.
Frosinone vs Inter kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Stadio Benito Stirpe
The Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Italy.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Friday, May 10, in the United States (US).
How to watch Frosinone vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter Milan will be shown live on Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Frosinone team news
Stefano Turati, Sergio Kalaj, Anthony Oyono and Mateus Lusuardi are all ruled out through injuries, while Enzo Barrenechea is suspended after picking up his milestone booking in the Empoli draw.
Francesco Gelli will deputise for Barrenechea in the middle, with the front pair of Matias Soule and Walid Cheddira supported by Nadir Zortea and Emanuele Valeri from the wide areas.
Frosinone possible XI: Cerofolini; Lirola, Romagnoli, Okoli; Zortea, Gelli, Mazzitelli, Valeri; Brescianini; Soule, Cheddira.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cerodolini, Frattali
|Defenders:
|Okoli, Monterisi, Bonifazi, Romagnoli, Marchizza, Valeri, Lirola
|Midfielders:
|Mazzitelli, Harroui, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic
|Forwards:
|Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni
Inter team news
Defender Francesco Acerbi remains sidelined with a groin injury as Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni are likely to continue at the back.
With Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Augusto on the flanks, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will be left to pick between Marcus Thuram and Alexis Sanchez to start alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack.
Inter possible XI: Audero; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Cuadrado, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Frosinone and Inter Milan across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 12, 2023
|Inter Milan 2-0 Frosinone
|Serie A
|April 14, 2019
|Frosinone 1-3 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|November 24, 2018
|Inter Milan 3-0 Frosinone
|Serie A
|April 9, 2016
|Frosinone 0-1 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|November 22, 2015
|Inter Milan 4-0 Frosinone
|Serie A