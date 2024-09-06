How to watch today's France vs Italy Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between France and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France and Italy will lock horns in their opening UEFA Nations League game of the 2024-25 season at Parc des Princes on Friday.

At Euro 2024, Les Bleus were knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the semi-finals, while Italy exited at the round of 16 stage following a 2-0 loss to Switzerland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between France and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

France vs Italy kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Italy will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, September 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

France team news

France boss Didier Deschamps has retained most of his Euro 2024 squad, except Adrien Rabiot and Benjamin Pavard among the notable names.

Bayern winger Michael Olise has received his maiden call-up. Roma's Manu Kone and Sevilla's Loic Bade are also without an international cap.

While Bade has replaced Wesley Fofana, Lucas Digne has been brought in place of Ferland Mendy.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konate, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Digne, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate, Bade Midfielders: Kante, Zaire-Emery, Fofana, Guendouzi, Kone Forwards: Griezmann, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Barcola, Olise

Italy team news

As for the visitors, Gianluca Scamacca and Nicolo Barella are ruled out through injuries.

Luciano Spalletti has named a fresh squad as compared to the one that featured in the Euros, so the likes of Gianluca Mancini and Jorginho are not included here.

Destiny Udogie, Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali have all earned recalls, while Marco Brescianini and Caleb Okoli eye their international debuts.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Fagioli, Frattesi, Dimarco; Pellegrini, Zaccagni; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gatti, Bellanova, Okoli, Udogie, Bastoni, Cambiaso Midfielders: Frattesi, Tonali, Pellegrini, Ricci, Fagioli, Brescianini Forwards: Raspadori, Kean, Retegui, Zaccagni, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France and Italy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 1, 2018 France 3-1 Italy International Friendly September 1, 2016 Italy 1-3 France International Friendly November 14, 2012 Italy 1-2 France International Friendly June 17, 2008 France 0-2 Italy UEFA European Championship September 8, 2007 Italy 0-0 France UEFA European Championship

Useful links