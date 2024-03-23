France vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

France will face Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.
Both sides are preparing for their respective campaigns in the upcoming Euro 2024 final tournament, with Les Bleus aiming to extend a four-match unbeaten run while Julian Nagelsmann's side are winless in three straight games.
France vs Germany kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Groupama Stadium
The international friendly match between France and Germany will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnaise - commercially known as Groupama Stadium - in Decines-Charpieu, France.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, in the United States (US).
How to watch France vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams
The international friendly match between France and Germany will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.
Team news & squads
France team news
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is ruled with an ankle injury, while a knee injury continues to keep Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman out of action both for club and country.
France boss Didier Deschamps has called up Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby, while Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is likely to miss out on account of a hamstring problem.
France possible XI: Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Areola, Samba
|Defenders:
|Pavard, L. Hernandez, Kounde, T. Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Clauss
|Midfielders:
|Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Camavinga, Guendouzi, Zaire-Emery
|Forwards:
|Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Diaby
Germany team news
Aleksandar Pavlovic will have to wait longer for his Germany senior-team debut, as the 19-year-old and his Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer are sidelined through injuries.
While Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to start in goal, several names such as Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, Kevin Trapp and Timo Werner have not been called up by Nagelsmann.
On the other hand, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is back in the mix for the first time since Euro 2020.
Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Gundogan; Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz, Fullkrug.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Ter Stegen, Baumann
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Koch, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs
|Midfielders:
|Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Gundogan, Andrich
|Forwards:
|Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France and Germany across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 12, 2023
|Germany 2-1 France
|International Friendly
|June 15, 2021
|France 1-0 Germany
|UEFA European Championship
|October 16, 2018
|France 2-1 Germany
|UEFA Nations League
|September 6, 2018
|Germany 0-0 France
|UEFA Nations League
|November 14, 2017
|Germany 2-2 France
|International Friendly