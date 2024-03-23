France vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between France and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will face Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are preparing for their respective campaigns in the upcoming Euro 2024 final tournament, with Les Bleus aiming to extend a four-match unbeaten run while Julian Nagelsmann's side are winless in three straight games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Germany kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Groupama Stadium

The international friendly match between France and Germany will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnaise - commercially known as Groupama Stadium - in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch France vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The international friendly match between France and Germany will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.

Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France team news

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is ruled with an ankle injury, while a knee injury continues to keep Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman out of action both for club and country.

France boss Didier Deschamps has called up Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby, while Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is likely to miss out on account of a hamstring problem.

France possible XI: Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, L. Hernandez, Kounde, T. Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Clauss Midfielders: Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Camavinga, Guendouzi, Zaire-Emery Forwards: Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Diaby

Germany team news

Aleksandar Pavlovic will have to wait longer for his Germany senior-team debut, as the 19-year-old and his Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer are sidelined through injuries.

While Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to start in goal, several names such as Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, Kevin Trapp and Timo Werner have not been called up by Nagelsmann.

On the other hand, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is back in the mix for the first time since Euro 2020.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Gundogan; Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz, Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Koch, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs Midfielders: Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Gundogan, Andrich Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France and Germany across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 12, 2023 Germany 2-1 France International Friendly June 15, 2021 France 1-0 Germany UEFA European Championship October 16, 2018 France 2-1 Germany UEFA Nations League September 6, 2018 Germany 0-0 France UEFA Nations League November 14, 2017 Germany 2-2 France International Friendly

Useful links