How to watch today's France vs Egypt Olympics semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France U23 and Egypt U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will look to extend their perfect record heading into the 2024 Summer Olympics semi-final tie against Egypt at the Groupama Stadium on Monday.

Thierry Henry's troops picked up their fourth straight clean sheet at the tournament when they edged Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Egypt have an all-win record, too, but conceded their first goal in the 1-1 draw with Paraguay before forcing the game to go to penalties and win it 5-4 in the shootout.

France U23 vs Egypt U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics semi-final match between France U23 and Egypt U23 will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, August 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch France U23 vs Egypt U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Olympics semi-final match between France U23 and Egypt U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo, Peacock Premium and USA Network.

Team news & squads

France U23 team news

Henry will continue with his full-strength squad with captain Alexandre Lacazette leading the line alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Bayern Munich's Michael Olise supporting right behind.

Goalkeeper Guillaume Restes will be shielded by centre-back duo Loic Bade and Castello Lukeba in central defence.

While Manu Kone marshals the midfield, Enzo Millot is suspended with a red card last time out. So Maghnes Akliouche should slot in as the replacement on the right side.

France U23 possible XI: Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Akliouche, Kone, Chotard; Olise; Lacazette, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nkambadio, Restes Defenders: Lukeba, Truffert, Sildillia, Magassa, Locko, Bade Midfielders: Doue, Millot, Chotard, Kone, Akliouche Forwards: Olise, Kalimuendo, Lacazette, Mateta, Cherki

Egypt U23 team news

Egypt boss Rogerio Micale will be tempted to carry on with a similar line-up from the Paraguay win.

That means with Zizo, Osama Faisal and Ibrahim Adel in the front three, captain Mohamed Elneny should feature in the middle alongside Mohamed Shehata and Ahmed Koka.

Hossam Abdelmeguid and Ahmed Eid will join forces at central defense.

Egypt U23 possible XI: Alaa; Fayed, Abdelmeguid, Eid, El-Debes; Shehata, Elneny, Koka; Zizo, Faisal, Adel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alaa, El Gabry Defenders: Eid, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, Tarek, Hamdy Midfielders: Koka, Saad, Atef, Elneny, El Debes, Saber, Shehata, Kamal, Zizo Forwards: Faisal, Mazhar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 5, 1984 France 2-0 Egypt Los Angeles 1984 Olympics

