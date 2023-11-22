France U17 vs Senegal U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between France and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U17 will take on Senegal U17 in the last 16 of the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium on Wednesday.

After two victories to open up the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup against Estonia and South Korea, respectively France finished their group stage campaign with a flourish, beating U.S. U-17 Men’s Youth National Team 3-0 on Saturday to seal the top spot in Group E.

Joan Tincres scored in first-half added time to break the deadlock at the break and he then added a second late in the second half, before teammate Bastien Meupiyou scored the insurance third goal to seal all three points against the Americans. Jean-Luc Vannuchi's French side now face Senegal in the first knockout round.

Senegal reached this stage as Group D runners-up having collected six points, with impressive wins against Argentina (2-1) and Poland (4-1). They did lose 2-0 on matchday three against Japan, but they have displayed enough to suggest they will not be taken lightly despite facing a much-superior opponent in France.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Senegal kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7am ET Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The round of 16 clash between France and Senegal will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Kick-off is at 7am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch France vs Senegal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

France team news

AS Monaco forward Joan Tincres has led the way for the France attack with three goals. He is the joint-second leading scorer in the tournament and will lead the line in the crucial knockout game against Senegal. With no fresh injury issues in the team, head coach Jean-Luc Vannuchi will hope to field their strongest lineup.

France U17 predicted XI: Niflore, Sadi, Meupiyo, Sanda, Titi, Bouneb, Bouabre, Amougou, Gomis, Lambourde, Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore, Viel Defenders: Sanda, Menadjou, Sadi, Sangui, Tchaptchet, Titi, Zague Midfielders: Amougou, Bouabre, Bouneb, Ferro, Sylla Forwards: Bouchenna, Diallo, Gomis, Lambourde, Issoufou, Tincres

Senegal team news

Senegal head coach Serigne Saliou Dia is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack following the disappointment of the defeat to Japan last time out. And rightly so, the reigning AFCON U-17 winners were the brighter of the two sides on the day, enjoying more possession, confidently probing their Asian opponents, and firing more shots.

Although Idrissa Gueye is Senegal's top-scorer in this tournament with three goals, it's captain Amara Diouf who is running the show once again with his attacking exploits. Diouf has already made his debut with the senior national team, aged just 15, becoming the youngest player to have represented Senegal at senior level in the process, while he was the top scorer at the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal U-17 predicted XI: S. Diouf; I. Diallo, Felix Lima, M. Diallo, A. A. Toure; Gning, Dorival; A. Diouf, S.S Faye, C. Diandy; I. Gueye

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Diouf, C. Bamba, M. Mboup Defenders: F. Diouf, Mamadou Diallo, Lima, Ibrahima Diallo, Sadio Ba, Niabaly, Alpha Touré Midfielders: P. Dorival, P. Diong, S. Fall, Mamadou Sadio, Gning Forwards: Gueye, O. Sall, Dieme, Diouf, Sawane, Silverio Diandy

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between France and Senegal in the U-17 age category.

Useful links