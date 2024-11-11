How to watch today’s Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the San Jose Sharks to start a thrilling NHL battle on November 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The San Jose Sharks boast a 4-9-2 record overall, and they are 1-5-1 on the road. The Philadelphia Flyers have a 5-8-2 record overall, and they are 2-4-0 at home.

The Flyers have an advantage on special teams. Their penalty kill is the third best in the league, at 89.8%, which might be very important against the Sharks, who only score 16.3 percent of their power-play chances, which is the 22nd most difficult in the league.

Philadelphia is only 18th in the league on the power play, with an 18.4 percent conversion rate. However, this might be enough to take advantage of San Jose's 14th-ranked 82.3% penalty kill.

Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

Date November 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBCSP, NBCSCA

Streaming service: ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a record of 4-2-2, a goals-against average of 2.69, and a save percentage of .902 including one shutout.

Ivan Fedotov has a 1-3-0 record, a greater 4.05 GAA, along with a .851 save percentage.

Travis Konecny has 16 points, which includes 7 goals and 9 assists.

Philadelphia Flyers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksei Kolosov Lower body injury Day-to-Day Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

San Jose Sharks team news

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3-4-2 record, a 3.10 goals against average, a save percentage of .910, and one shutout.

Vitek Vanecek has a 2-5-0 record, a 3.32 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .898.

Mikael Granlund leads the team with 16 points, which includes 6 goals and 10 assists.

San Jose Sharks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Igor Chernyshov Shoulder injury Out Marc-Edouard Vlasic Back injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks have swapped wins. The Sharks are slightly ahead in the series, 3-2. In their most recent game, on the 13th of March 2024, the Flyers beat the Sharks 3-2, showing that they can stay in games that are close. But San Jose showed they can regulate the game on defense, as shown by their 3-0 win on the 24th of October in 2022. As of now, the Flyers are placed third in the league in penalty killing, which could help them stop San Jose's power play, and this is struggling at 16.3%. Since neither team's scoring is very strong, this game may come down to controlled play and goaltending. If the game stays close, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson might have a small advantage over San Jose's Mackenzie Blackwood.

Date Results Mar 13, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Sharks Nov 08, 2023 Sharks 2-1 Flyers Dec 30, 2022 Flyers 4-3 Sharks Oct 24, 2022 Sharks 3-0 Flyers Jan 09, 2022 Sharks 3-2 Flyers

