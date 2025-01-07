How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Flyers are ready to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to open a high-voltage NHL battle on January 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
As a whole, the Philadelphia Flyers are 17-18-5 and 8-9-1 at home. The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are 26-13-2 and 9-6-2 away.
Philadelphia will need to strengthen their penalty kill, which currently sits 19th at 78.5%. Toronto, on the other hand, has a good penalty kill rate of 82.7%, which ranks them eighth in the league.
The Flyers have a small edge in the faceoff circle, ranking 16th with a 50.8% victory rate. However, the Leafs are much better, ranking 4th within the league with a 52.6% win rate.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time
The Philadelphia Flyers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL action on January 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|January 7, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Wells Fargo Center
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Aleksei Kolosov has a 4-8-1 mark, and a 3.45 GAA, including a .870 SV%.
Samuel Ersson has a 9-6-2 record, and a 3.02 GAA, with a .884 SV%.
Travis Konecny has 43 points for the Flyers, which includes 18 goals and twenty-five assists.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Ryan Ellis
|Back injury
|Out
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Joseph Woll has been a reliable goalie with a 13-6-0 performance, 2.48 GAA, .914 SV%, and one shutout.
Mitch Marner has been the team's offensive star, with 56 points from 14 goals and 42 assists.
William Nylander has 23 goals, which includes 7 power-play goals, and 137 shots on goal.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jani Hakanpaa
|Knee injury
|Out
|Anthony Stolarz
|Knee injury
|Out
Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
The Toronto Maple Leafs have won three of the last five meetings between the Flyers and the Leafs, giving them a small advantage in their previous five head-to-head meetings. Their current game was on January 6th, 2025, and the Leafs beat the Flyers 3-2. This continued their run of close wins. But Philadelphia got back on track with a 4-3 triumph on March 20th, 2024, showing that they can compete with Toronto, even though the Leafs usually win games with a lot of goals. The Flyers have been having a tough time lately. In the month of March and January 2024, they lost two big games to Toronto, both by scores of 6-2. This implies that although the Flyers may perform close games, Toronto's offense—particularly with important players such as Marner and Nylander—has proven too formidable for them in recent meetings, and they might start this game as favored once more.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 06, 2025
|Leafs 3-2 Flyers
|Mar 20, 2024
|Flyers 4-3 Leafs
|Mar 15, 2024
|Leafs 6-2 Flyers
|Feb 16, 2024
|Leafs 4-3 Flyers
|Jan 09, 2023
|Leafs 6-2 Flyers