How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers are ready to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to open a high-voltage NHL battle on January 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

As a whole, the Philadelphia Flyers are 17-18-5 and 8-9-1 at home. The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are 26-13-2 and 9-6-2 away.

Philadelphia will need to strengthen their penalty kill, which currently sits 19th at 78.5%. Toronto, on the other hand, has a good penalty kill rate of 82.7%, which ranks them eighth in the league.

The Flyers have a small edge in the faceoff circle, ranking 16th with a 50.8% victory rate. However, the Leafs are much better, ranking 4th within the league with a 52.6% win rate.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL action on January 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date January 7, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Aleksei Kolosov has a 4-8-1 mark, and a 3.45 GAA, including a .870 SV%.

Samuel Ersson has a 9-6-2 record, and a 3.02 GAA, with a .884 SV%.

Travis Konecny has 43 points for the Flyers, which includes 18 goals and twenty-five assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Deslauriers Upper body injury Out Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has been a reliable goalie with a 13-6-0 performance, 2.48 GAA, .914 SV%, and one shutout.

Mitch Marner has been the team's offensive star, with 56 points from 14 goals and 42 assists.

William Nylander has 23 goals, which includes 7 power-play goals, and 137 shots on goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out Anthony Stolarz Knee injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won three of the last five meetings between the Flyers and the Leafs, giving them a small advantage in their previous five head-to-head meetings. Their current game was on January 6th, 2025, and the Leafs beat the Flyers 3-2. This continued their run of close wins. But Philadelphia got back on track with a 4-3 triumph on March 20th, 2024, showing that they can compete with Toronto, even though the Leafs usually win games with a lot of goals. The Flyers have been having a tough time lately. In the month of March and January 2024, they lost two big games to Toronto, both by scores of 6-2. This implies that although the Flyers may perform close games, Toronto's offense—particularly with important players such as Marner and Nylander—has proven too formidable for them in recent meetings, and they might start this game as favored once more.

Date Results Jan 06, 2025 Leafs 3-2 Flyers Mar 20, 2024 Flyers 4-3 Leafs Mar 15, 2024 Leafs 6-2 Flyers Feb 16, 2024 Leafs 4-3 Flyers Jan 09, 2023 Leafs 6-2 Flyers

